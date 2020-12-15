Hyundai Motors announces ten-day service camp in Srinagar

A ten-day service camp is being organized by Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) at its KC Hyundai showroom in Hyderpora, Srinagar.

The camp, named as Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, was inaugurated by Anurag Kumar (ZPSH-HMIL), Amit Sharma (RPSH-HMIL), Sohail Khan (CEO) along with Saurabh Bambre (PPSM-HMIL) and Asif Rashid (Service Head).

The company will offer various services to the customers. “These include a free body wash, 10% discount on mechanical parts, 20% discount on mechanical labour and on all value added services and a complimentary 50-point vehicle checkup,” reads a statement issued by the company.

Aurag Kumar on the occasion said that Hyundai is a customer-centric brand and a life time partner of customers. “We believe in continuously bringing in innovation in products and services there by providing an enhanced brand experience to our customers,” he said.

“Hyundai has also been declared as the lowest in maintenance cost by Auto-Car for Elantra, Tucson, Creta, Verna, Aura and Elite i20 in Autocar Nov.-20 edition,” he said.

The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is offering a wide range of innovative offers to further deliver unmatched customer delight and quality.

“200 lucky customers will get a complimentary one year extended warranty and while another 1000 customers stand a chance to win Amazon fuel vouchers worth Rs 2000,” the statement adds.

CEO Sohail Khan said that Hyundai Motor India Ltd will also be offering a discount of up to Rs.70, 000 on new car purchase.

The camp will conclude on 23rd December.