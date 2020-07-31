Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 2:04 PM

“I am a free man": Sajad Lone released from home detention

Lone was shifted to his residence and placed under house arrest in February this year
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 2:04 PM
Sajad Lone in this file pic
Sajad Lone in this file pic

Nearly a year after he was detained, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Friday said that he has been released from home detention.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Lone said: “Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically  draining. Much to share hopefully soon”.

Lone was released from MLA hostel in Srinagar in February this year, where he was detained along with several other politicians. The PC chairman was shifted to his residence where he was placed under house arrest.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

Lone was among several politicians, lawyers, businessmen, and activists in the Valley who were placed under detention after Centre revoked Article 370 and scrapped the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. 

Tagged in , ,
Related News