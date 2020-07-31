“I am a free man": Sajad Lone released from home detention

Nearly a year after he was detained, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Friday said that he has been released from home detention.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Lone said: “Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon”.

Lone was released from MLA hostel in Srinagar in February this year, where he was detained along with several other politicians. The PC chairman was shifted to his residence where he was placed under house arrest.

Lone was among several politicians, lawyers, businessmen, and activists in the Valley who were placed under detention after Centre revoked Article 370 and scrapped the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.