'I may have coronavirus': CRPF sub-inspector shoots self dead in Anantnag

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector on Tuesday shot himself dead in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district over fears that he might have contracted the novel coronavirus disease, reports said.

As per local news agency KNO, the CRPF sub-inspector, identified as Fatah Singh of 49th battalion – a resident of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan – shot himself with his service rifle in Mattan area of the south Kashmir district.

His colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The report said the deceased left behind a suicide note in which he expressed the fear that he might have been infected with coronavirus.

“No one should touch my body, I am afraid, I have corona,” KNO quoted an official as having said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Akura, Mattan police station Jazib Ahmed said that they have followed the Covid-19 protocol while dealing with the body of CRPF sub inspector. “His samples have been taken and post mortem conducted. Only results would confirm whether he was Covid positive,” he said.

CRPF spokesman in Srinagar Pankaj Singh confirmed the incident, saying that the sub-inspector had returned to his unit after performing day-long duty with a Naka party. “As such, there is no evidence that he had caught Covid virus. Let’s wait for the final report. Details will be shared with the media,” Singh was quoted as saying by the KNO.