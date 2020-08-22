Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 22, 2020, 5:43 PM

IAF officer commits suicide in Jammu

This was the second incident of suicide among the IAF personnel posted in the Jammu region this month.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 22, 2020, 5:43 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol inside a camp here, officials said on Saturday.

Warrant Officer Inder Pal Singh, 53, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shot himself at Air Force Station Kalu Chak on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, they said.

Trending News
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

90-year-old man, CRPF trooper among seven die of COVID-19 in J&K

Andrabi gets 'India Inspiration Women award'

'Will support efforts for restoration of Art 370'

Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of GM Rather

The officials said Singh’s colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

After conducting a postmortem and a COVID-19 test, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family on Saturday, they said.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that police have started inquest proceedings and further investigation is underway.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Govt directs competent authorities to issue domicile certificates within five working days

GK Photo

Three of nomad family, livestock buried under landslide in Mahore

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

90-year-old man, CRPF trooper among seven die of COVID-19 in J&K

File Photo of US President Donald Trump

Trump appreciates India for releasing American pastor

This was the second incident of suicide among the IAF personnel posted in the Jammu region this month.

Earlier on August 8, an IAF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Udhampur district.

Related News