ICAI opens representative office in Srinagar

Among other efforts, the office will facilitate grant of 75 per cent waiver in the registration fee for the student pursuing the chartered accountancy course from J&K.
Representational Image. Source: facebook / @theicai

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened a representative office in Srinagar.

The representative office will help in providing professional employment opportunities to the local youth, socio-economic upliftment through skill development, the ICAI said in a release.

According to the release, the office will also help facilitate the spreading of knowledge in the field of accountancy and offer services to the members and students of the Union Territory of J&K.

Among other efforts, the office will facilitate grant of 75 per cent waiver in the registration fee for the student pursuing the chartered accountancy course from J&K.

