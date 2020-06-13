IED defused at Lawdara crossing on Bandipora-Srinagar Highway: Police

Police on Saturday said an IED planted on Bandipora-Srinagar Highway to target convoys of security forces was defused by a bomb disposal squad (BDS).

“Today at around 06:30 am, ROP party of CRPF 3rd Bn spotted a suspicious wire fitted with gas cylinder along the roadside at Lawdara crossing near Nadihal on Bandipora-Srinagar highway,” said a spokesman.

He said the area was immediately sealed by joint forces and traffic movement stopped.

“Bomb disposal squads of Police, Army and CRPF were pressed into action to diffuse the IED, who successfully diffused and destroyed it on spot without any damage,” he added.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the IED was planted to target the security forces’ convoys passing through the area, which was successfully thwarted by the joint efforts of police and security forces.

Case FIR No. 61/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bandipora and investigation initiated, he added.