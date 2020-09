Security forces on Thursday morning detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Chatloora area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

They said that a major tragedy was averted by the timely detection of the IED by a road opening party of the police and Army’s 32 RR in Chatloor area on Baramulla-Handwara road.

The officials further said that a bomb disposal squad has been rushed to the spot to defuse the IED.