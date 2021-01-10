Latest News, Pir Panjal
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 2:37 PM

IED-like substance destroyed in controlled explosion in J&K's Mendhar

Possible strike by militants averted: Police official
"The IED kina material seem two in number with a bottle containing liquid material was also associated with it." the officials said.
A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was destroyed by the army and police in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

An official said that a police party spotted a polybag with a detonator-like material popping out of it during a night patrol on Mendhar-Gohlad road, following which an alert was sounded.

On Sunday morning, teams of police and the army’s disposal squad arrived at the spot and destroyed the substance in a controlled explosion, he said, adding that a bottle containing some liquid was also part of the suspicious material.

Additional SP Poonch, Khalid Amin said that the area is still under cordon and searches are going on to nab the culprits. He also claimed that a possible militant strike has been averted.

