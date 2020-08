A major tragedy was averted after police and security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district late late night, officials said today.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that the IED was planted by militants under a bridge near Tujan village in Pulwama district. “This is a bridge between Tujan and Dalwan,” the officer said.

With the timely recovery of the IED, a major tragedy was averted, the officer added.