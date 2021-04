Police on Friday claimed to have averted a major tragedy by defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police official said that an IED was detected at Circle road in Pulwama, which was later destroyed by the bomb disposal squad.

“Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detected at Circle Road, #Pulwama. Destroyed by Bomb Disposal Squad. A major incident averted. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” a spokesman said on Twitter.