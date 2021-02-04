Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 1:29 PM

IGP Kashmir gets COVID-19 vaccine shot, urges cops to take the jab

The IGP said that in the 2nd phase of the vaccination program, Police, Army, paramilitary, other security agencies and officials of municipalities and revenue department will be vaccinated.
Photo courtesy: KNO
Photo courtesy: KNO

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Thursday received the first vaccine shot and urged the police force to take the shots “without any doubt”.

The drive to vaccinate the police force was started from PCR Srinagar and all district headquarters across the Kashmir valley.

Talking to reporters after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot, IGP Kashmir was quoted by KNO saying that the vaccine was safe.

“It didn’t cause any harm. The vaccine is safe”, he said.

The IGP urged the police personnel to take the vaccine “without any doubts”.

He further informed that in the second phase of the vaccination program, Police, Army, paramilitary, other security agencies and officials of municipalities and revenue department will be vaccinated. 

