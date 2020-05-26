IGP Kashmir orders smooth passage of Covid-19 warriors

In the backdrop incidents involving alleging beating and detaining of a cardiologist and stopping of a medical officer in last 24 hours, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar has ordered police officers to “facilitate the COVID warriors, especially doctors and paramedics, smoothly” in the Valley.

Sources told news agency GNS that the top police officer of the Valley held a meeting through video conferencing with all range Deputy Inspector Generals and all Senior Superintendents of police, asking them to“brief” all Police officers and personnel deployed at COVID related duties and at other naka points to facilitate the COVID warriors smoothly.

Confirming it, the IGP Vijay Kumar told GNS that he has also advised the officers to hold a meeting with the concerned CMOs and request them to brief the doctors and Paramedics to co-operate with Police.

Dr. Syed Maqbool, a cardiologist at the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, had accused police of beating and detaining him near Zadibal here when he was on way to reach a hospital to attend a patient needing emergency care.

Today, CMO Bandipora was allegedly stopped for half an hour and allowed to proceed only after the intervention of the concerned deputy commissioner and SSP.