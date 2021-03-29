IGP Kashmir says two LeT militants carried out Sopore attack; orders suspension of 4 cops

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Monday said that two LeT militants carried out the attack in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district earlier in the day in which a BJP councilor and his PSO were killed, while another councilor was injured.





News agency GNS quoted Kumar making the claims on his visit to Sopore to inspect the site of the attack.





The IGP said local LeT militant, Mudasir Pandit and another foreign militant were involved in the attack.





Kumar also directed SSP Sopore to suspend 4 PSOs, who he said, “were present there and didn’t retaliate appropriately”.

The BJP councilor Reyaz Ahmad Peer, son of Ghulam Nabi Peer of Ningli Sopore and SPO Shafqat Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmad of Mundji Sopore were killed while another councilor Shamas Din peer son of Ghulam Mohammad Peer was injured in today’s attack, which reportedly happened on a group of councilors and political party workers.