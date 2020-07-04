IGP visits family of civilian killed in Sopore, promises 'impartial investigation'

Inspector General of police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Saturday visited the family of a civilian who was killed in Sopore earlier this week.

“I heard their grievances and I cleared all aspects. I also assured them an impartial investigation (into the incident),” IGP was quoted as having said by news agency GNS.

“I also assured the family to show them CCTV footage (of the incident) if they wish to see the same,” he added.

Bashir Ahmad Khan (65) of Mustafa Abad HMT was killed in a firing incident near Nowpora crossing Model Town Sopore on July 1.

Police claims the civilian was killed in militant firing which also saw killing of a CRPF trooper and injuries to three other paramilitary men.

However, in a video statement that was shared widely on social media, the slain man’s family alleged Khan was killed by the CRPF personnel.

They alleged that the CRPF personnel “dragged him out from his car and shot him dead”.

Khan, who was a contractor, had taken his grandson along as he travelled to Sopore to oversee the progress of a construction work.