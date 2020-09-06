IIT Delhi withdraws Dog Handler recruitment after row

IIT Delhi has cancelled the current recruitment process for a “Dog Handler” after an error in which minimum qualification mentioned B Tech and got copied from another advertisement but not before it went viral.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, IIT Delhi said, “In reference to a job advertisement dated 26-08-2020 for a post titled “Dog Handler” (on purely contract basis), IIT Delhi would like to clarify that the minimum qualification as mentioned in the advertisement got inadvertently copied from another job advertisement. The qualification intended in the advertisement was ‘Bachelor of Veterinary Science’.”

The minimum qualification put out in the ad was B.Tech, BA and B.Sc or any equivalent undergraduate degree.

“The institute has cancelled the current recruitment process after this mistake was brought to the notice of higher authorities”, IIT Delhi said.

A fresh process in due course will be initiated to hire a Consultant(on purely contract basis) with suitable minimum qualification required for the job profile that involves proper care of a large number of stray dogs on the campus (providing them medical aid like vaccination, medicine, IV drip etc. and food), handling of issues and challenges relating to stray dogs, liaison with campus community- students, employees, construction workers etc., local government bodies and NGOs, IIT Delhi said in the statement.

IIT Delhi took the action after the recruitment notice Delhi for the position of a dog handler had created a buzz on social media.

The notice for the Dog Handler, a contractual job for security office at the campus, got attention for the degrees and qualification mentioned.

According to the advertisement, the job is open for people between 21 and 35 years old, male or female, and the salary can go up to Rs 45,000 per month. The salary seems to be much higher than comparative positions elsewhere.

While Dog Handler positions usually have a minimum qualification is of 10+2, the notice by IIT-Delhi states “B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree” as the eligibility criteria.

The applicant also needed to have a four-wheeler to be able to drive the dog to a veterinarian if needed. A photo of the advertisement was widely shared on social media before the retraction by IIT Delhi.

A netizen posted on twitter, “What an IRONY: The foremost institute (#IITDelhi ) that awards B-Tech Degrees itself believes…. ‘Minimum Qualification For a ‘…….’ should be B-Tech” I am sure millions of unemployed engineers will be interested being a ‘……..’.”

Another posted: “This teacher’s day, life teaches you that no degree goes to waste.”