Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Anantnag ,
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 8:52 PM

Illegal explosive material recovered in Anantnag, four detained: Police

During preliminary investigations, he said, it was learnt that three other persons are also involved.
GK Web Desk
Anantnag ,
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 8:52 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered 24kg illegal explosive material from a residential house in southern Anantnag district.

“Based on a credible input about possession of illegal explosive materials, Anantnag Police raided the residential house of Adil Maqbool Wani son of Muhammad Maqbool Wani resident of Nanil and recovered 24Kgs of illegal explosive material which was packed in polythene bags and concealed in Nylon bags,” said a police spokesman.

Trending News
File Representational Pic

12 members of quarantine staff in Tral test Covid19 positive

File Photo

No decision taken to open schools on June 15: Sharma

File Pic

86-year-old Pattan resident's sample returns positive five days after death; J&K Covid19 toll 34

During preliminary investigations, he said, it was learnt that three other persons are also involved.

They were identified as Mohd Shahid Padder resident of Hutmarah, Faizan Ahmad resident of Nanil and Adnan Ahmad resident of Chandpora Bijbehara.

All the four accused persons have been arrested and shifted to PS Mattan where they remain in custody, said the spokesman.

Latest News
GK Pic

Kashmiri traders seek economic package to revive businesses

File Pic

J&K reports 139 new positive cases, 1007 recovered so far

File Representational Pic

12 members of quarantine staff in Tral test Covid19 positive

File Photo

No decision taken to open schools on June 15: Sharma

“Case FIR No. 51/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Mattan and further investigation is going on,” he added.

Related News