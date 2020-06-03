Illegal explosive material recovered in Anantnag, four detained: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered 24kg illegal explosive material from a residential house in southern Anantnag district.

“Based on a credible input about possession of illegal explosive materials, Anantnag Police raided the residential house of Adil Maqbool Wani son of Muhammad Maqbool Wani resident of Nanil and recovered 24Kgs of illegal explosive material which was packed in polythene bags and concealed in Nylon bags,” said a police spokesman.

During preliminary investigations, he said, it was learnt that three other persons are also involved.

They were identified as Mohd Shahid Padder resident of Hutmarah, Faizan Ahmad resident of Nanil and Adnan Ahmad resident of Chandpora Bijbehara.

All the four accused persons have been arrested and shifted to PS Mattan where they remain in custody, said the spokesman.

“Case FIR No. 51/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Mattan and further investigation is going on,” he added.