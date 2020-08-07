Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 7, 2020, 3:07 PM

Illegal structures cropping up in Srinagar, Crime Branch Kashmir conducts raids: Spokesman

Crime Branch Kashmir is conducting raids at various places across Srinagar regarding these illegal constructions.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 7, 2020, 3:07 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The Crime Branch Kashmir on Friday said that they have started a probe into the reports that illegal structures and shopping malls have been built in Srinagar against norms.

“There are Complaints that reportedly Illegally constructions especially shopping malls have cropped up in Srinagar city, this has happened through large scale flouting of construction norms,” said a spokesman.

Trending News

One dead, five injured in Tral cloudburst

File Representational Photo

507 new positive cases take J&K COVID-19 tally to 24897

GK Photo

Flash-floods hit Kullan village in central Kashmir's Ganderbal, block Srinagar-Leh Highway

Representational Pic

Four activists 'resign' from BJP in Budgam after attack on party worker

He said Crime Branch Kashmir is conducting raids at various places across Srinagar regarding these illegal constructions.

“Raids (are) being conducted at Chanapora, Karanagar, Sanat Nagar, Zakura, Balhama, Pandach etc,” said the spokesman, adding the involvement of top brass in Srinagar Municipality has not been ruled out.

He said the involvement of middle rung municipality officers is also being looked into it.

Latest News

One dead, five injured in Tral cloudburst

File Representational Photo

507 new positive cases take J&K COVID-19 tally to 24897

Representational Pic

Man arrested for killing wife in J&K's Reasi

GK Photo

Flash-floods hit Kullan village in central Kashmir's Ganderbal, block Srinagar-Leh Highway

Those found guilty in flouting norms will be dealt as per law. Further enquiry into the matter has been taken up.

Related News