Illegal structures cropping up in Srinagar, Crime Branch Kashmir conducts raids: Spokesman

The Crime Branch Kashmir on Friday said that they have started a probe into the reports that illegal structures and shopping malls have been built in Srinagar against norms.

“There are Complaints that reportedly Illegally constructions especially shopping malls have cropped up in Srinagar city, this has happened through large scale flouting of construction norms,” said a spokesman.

He said Crime Branch Kashmir is conducting raids at various places across Srinagar regarding these illegal constructions.

“Raids (are) being conducted at Chanapora, Karanagar, Sanat Nagar, Zakura, Balhama, Pandach etc,” said the spokesman, adding the involvement of top brass in Srinagar Municipality has not been ruled out.

He said the involvement of middle rung municipality officers is also being looked into it.

Those found guilty in flouting norms will be dealt as per law. Further enquiry into the matter has been taken up.