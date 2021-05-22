Illicit timber seized in central Kashmir's Kangan, one arrested: Police

Police on Saturday said that they have seized a large quantity of illicit timber from Babanagri area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that a team of officials from Police Station Kangan raided a house following a “specific input” and seized a large quantity of illegally cut timber.

SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri told Greater Kashmir that one accused has been arrested.

In this regard, a case under 26 IF ACT has been registered at Police Station Kangan. Further investigations are on.

On Friday, the locals in the Anderwan area of Kangan had stopped a car carrying illicit timber which was later handed over to the police.