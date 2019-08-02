Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 2, 2019, 4:17 PM

Immediately cut down stay, return as soon as possible: JK Govt to tourists, Amarnath Yatris

The Principal Secretary (Home) issued a security advisory, saying pilgrims and tourists "may curtail their stay" and "return as soon as possible".
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 2, 2019, 4:17 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked Amarnath Yatris and tourists to immediately make necessary arrangements to cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible in the wake of intelligence inputs of “specific threats” to the pilgrimage.

The Principal Secretary (Home) issued a security advisory, saying pilgrims and tourists “may curtail their stay” and “return as soon as possible”.

Trending News

Don't take any steps that will worsen Kashmir situation: NC leaders tell Modi

Political parties, Hurriyat, JeI groomed militant ideology in Kashmir: Ram Madhav

What did PM tell you, Shah Faesal asks NC leaders

Want to see state prosper, says Governor Malik

“Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible,” it said.

Tagged in
Related News