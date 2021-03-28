In highest jump so far this year, J&K reports 309 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

In highest single-day spike so far this year, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 309 fresh covid-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall fall in the Union territory to 129993.

With four fresh fatalities, the death toll has mounted to 1989 — 735 in Jammu and 1254 in Kashmir.

While it is for the first time that the single day cases breached 300-mark in a single day, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed more than 100 cases every day in last 13 consecutive days. In all, 2259 cases were added to the tally in these thirteen days, news agency GNS quoted officials as having said.

Among the fresh cases, they said, 246 were reported in Kashmir Valley and 63 in Jammu division.

Giving the district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 123 cases, Baramulla 46, Budgam 22, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 27, Anantnag 7, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 3, Shopian 1, Jammu 49, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 5, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 2, Ramban 5, and Reasi 0.

Regarding the deaths, they said, three were reported from Jammu and one from Kashmir.

Moreover, they said, there are 117 more covid-19 patients who recovered in the last 24 hours—96 from Kashmir and 21 from Jammu.