Independent candidates have won chairperson and vice-chairperson posts of the District Development Council (DDC) Poonch in Jammu division on Saturday.

Official sources told GNS that Nazeem Akhter, an independent candidate, bagged the Chairperson post and got nine votes against rival candidate from Congress Nazia Ghani who got 5 votes.

Mohammad Ashfaq, also an independent candidate, was elected as vice-chairperson, they said.