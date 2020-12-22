Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 5:47 PM

Independents win seven seats as DDC, SMC vote counting completed in Srinagar

The results of all 14 DDC constituencies have been declared.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 5:47 PM
Bilal Ahmad Bhat from Sonwar Constituency celebrating his DDC election win. Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
Bilal Ahmad Bhat from Sonwar Constituency celebrating his DDC election win. Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK

Independent candidates have won from seven District Development Council (DDC) constituencies in Srinagar, said the District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner) Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

He said the results of all 14 DDC constituencies have been declared.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

The Mist released at Dolphin International School

SNEA condoles demise

Representational Photo

DDC poll results| Day of disappointments and cheer, outrage and promises in Bandipora

In Ganderbal, 5 women win DDC polls, vow to work for women empowerment

The Returning Officers in Srinagar have declared the results of District Development Council elections in all the 14 constituencies and handed over election certificates to winning candidates. The results of 4 SMC ward constituencies were declared earlier, said a statement issued by the DEO Srinagar.

As per the final results, Independents have been declared winners in 7 constituencies including Srinagar-I, Qamarwari-I, Qamarwari-II, Harwan-I, II, IV and VI.

The JKAP candidates were declared winners from Harwan-V, Khanmoh-I and Srinagar-III constituencies. Four political parties won one seat each, with the BJP winning Khanmoh -II, PDP Khanmoh-III, NC Harwan-III and JKPM Srinagar-II.

Tagged in ,
Related News