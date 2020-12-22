Independents win seven seats as DDC, SMC vote counting completed in Srinagar

Independent candidates have won from seven District Development Council (DDC) constituencies in Srinagar, said the District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner) Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

He said the results of all 14 DDC constituencies have been declared.

The Returning Officers in Srinagar have declared the results of District Development Council elections in all the 14 constituencies and handed over election certificates to winning candidates. The results of 4 SMC ward constituencies were declared earlier, said a statement issued by the DEO Srinagar.

As per the final results, Independents have been declared winners in 7 constituencies including Srinagar-I, Qamarwari-I, Qamarwari-II, Harwan-I, II, IV and VI.

The JKAP candidates were declared winners from Harwan-V, Khanmoh-I and Srinagar-III constituencies. Four political parties won one seat each, with the BJP winning Khanmoh -II, PDP Khanmoh-III, NC Harwan-III and JKPM Srinagar-II.