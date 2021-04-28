India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 10:55 AM

India adds over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in single day

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Beds set-up at Indoor Stadium Srinagar as venue has been turned into COVID-19 emergency centre. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Beds set-up at Indoor Stadium Srinagar as venue has been turned into COVID-19 emergency centre. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have risen to 29,78,709, comprising 16.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.33 per cent, it said.

The death toll stands at 2,01,187, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, one-crore mark on December 19 and 1.5 crore on April 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 28,27,03,789 samples have been tested up to April 27 with 17,23,912 samples being tested on Tuesday.

