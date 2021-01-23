India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 12:24 PM

India, China to hold 9th round of talks to resolve border dispute

Though the talks ended in a deadlock, both countries agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels.
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 12:24 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Indian and Chinese militaries will hold a ninth round of talks aimed at resolving the border disputes in Eastern Ladakh after a deadlock prevailed since the last negotiations in November 2020, sources said.

The latest “Corps Commander level meet is likely to take place in the next few days, probably in a day or two”, the sources, adding contours of the dialogue were being worked out and some changes are expected.

Trending News

Kupwara upper reaches still cut-off

The woman suffered heart attack minutes after the dead body of her brother Abdul Samad Khanday (65) reached home in Shallabugh today evening. [Image fore representational purpose only]

Woman dies of heart attack in Ganderbal after hearing about her brother's death at Srinagar hospital

Dr Javed Ahmad conducted proceedings of the lecture while Dr Parvez Ahmad delivered a vote of thanks.

KU organises Professor Majid Husain Memorial Lecture

The musician is in awe of the amazing locations of the valley and termed Kashmir as the perfect location for the film shootings.

Bollywood composer Salim Merchant spellbound by Kashmir on maiden visit; wishes to hold music concert in valley

A Ministry of External Affairs representative is likely to be part of the dialogue.

The eight round had taken place on November 6, 2020.

Though the talks ended in a deadlock, both countries agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and also to take forward the discussions, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Latest News
Ravinder Raina President BJP J&K Unit/GK File Photo

BJP will form govt in J&K soon: Raina

DSEJ releases digital calendar in regional languages

NGCD awareness events held at Rajouri

NGCD: DC Kishtwar felicitates mothers blessed with girl child

Earlier this month, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the force is ready for a long haul along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), while hoping for an amicable solution in its nine-month-long conflict with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

“We are prepared to hold our ground where we are for as long as it takes to achieve our national goals and interest,” he had said.

On August 30, 2020, India had occupied critical mountain heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake like Rechin La, Rezang La, Mukpari, and Tabletop that were unmanned till now.

India has also made some deployments near Blacktop also after the Chinese tried to make a provocative military move.

Now, dominance at these 13 peaks allow India to dominate Spangur Gap under the Chinese control and also the Moldo garrison on the Chinese side.

Tagged in ,
Related News