Press Trust of India
Dubai,
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 4:41 PM

India climbs to top of World Test Championship standings after series win over Australia

India have played 13 matches in five series, winning nine and losing three Tests. The team has got 71.1% of the total possible points.
File Photo of Virat Kohli
File Photo of Virat Kohli

The stunning three-wicket victory over Australia at the Gabba, that resulted in a phenomenal series win, propelled India to the top of ICC World Test Championship standings on Tuesday.

The victory Down Under handed India 430 points, putting it ahead of New Zealand (420) and Australia (332).

“After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings. Australia slip to No.3,” the ICC tweeted.

England and South Africa are at the fourth and fifth spots respectively in the standings, updated after the fourth Test at the Gabba here.

India also replaced Australia at number two in the ICC Test Team Rankings after the Test series triumph.

New Zealand is on top with 118.44 rating points, ahead of India (117.65) and Australia (113).

