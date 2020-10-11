India now has over 70L Covid cases

With a single-day spike of 74,383 new cases, including 918 deaths, India on Sunday crossed the 70-lakh-mark with a total of 70,53,806 so far.

Out of these, 8,67,496 are active cases; 60,77,976 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,08,334 succumbed to the pandemic, said the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,17,434 cases, including 40,040 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

While the active cases increased at 12.30 per cent, the recovery rate is at 86.17 and the fatality rate is 1.54%.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,78,544 sample tests in a single day on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,68,77,242.