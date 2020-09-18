Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 12:46 PM

India, Pakistan armies again target each other with mortars in north Kashmir's Gurez

The shelling, which according to the officials was going on when the last reports came in, resumed after two days’ silence.
File Image
File Image

The armies of India and Pakistan on Friday targeted each other with mortars along the LoC in Bagtore area of the frontier Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

According to the police officials stationed in the valley, the mortar shelling began at 11:15 hours from Pakistan’s Losar post and India’s Durmat post along the LoC near Trabal village.

The shelling, which according to the officials was going on when the last reports came in, resumed after two days’ silence.

According to the official, this was the fourth such incident in the area from the beginning of this month.

On September 14, the police and the army claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid in the area and recovered arms and ammunition. Prior to that, the bodies of two militants who had drowned in a river were also recovered along with weapons.

