Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 1:15 PM

India, Pakistan armies resort to cross-border shelling in north Kashmir's Uri

This is the third area where the armies of two countries exchanged fire and shelling.
The armies of India and Pakistan resorted to heavy cross-border shelling in Hajipeer and Kamalkote sectors of border town Uri along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday afternoon.

A police official said that Pakistan army resorted to the unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Hajipeer and Kamalkote sectors.

“It led to the strong retaliation from the Indian army,” he said.

As per the official, no loss of life or any damage has been reported so far in the shelling.

However, panic gripped the residents of both the sectors forcing them to stay indoors.

Heavy shelling was going on in the sectors when this report was being filed.

This is the third area where the armies of two countries exchanged fire and shelling.

The cross-border firing and shelling has also been reported from Tangdhar in Kupwara district and Gurez in Bandipora.

