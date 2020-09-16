India, Pakistan armies' target each other with small arms, mortars along LoC in Gurez

The armies of India and Pakistan on Wednesday targeted each other with small arms and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A police official stationed in the valley told Greater Kashmir that mortars and small arms were being used in the exchange from the Nani post in India and Losar post in Pakistan from 11 am.

The official said that the area where the shelling is going on falls adjacent to Tarbal village in Bagtore where several residential houses, a school and a ration store were damaged in cross-border shelling on 10th September.

The shelling according to the officer was going on when this report was being filed. So far there have been no reports of any damage to life or property on either side.