India, Pakistan exchange fire along LoC in J&K's Poonch for 3rd consecutive day

The armies of India and Pakistan exchanged fire and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

“On 12 Nov 2020, at about 0900 hours Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & intense shelling with Mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri and Shahpur, Kirni & Qasba sectors in District Poonch (J&K),” said an army spokesman.

He said the Indian Army was retaliating befittingly.

The official said that Pakistan resorted to cross border firing in Poonch on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

As per reports, one house has been damaged in Pakistan shelling along the LoC in Poonch.