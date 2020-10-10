India, Pakistan target each other with mortars in J&K's Poonch; two BSF personnel injured, several residential houses damaged

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were wounded as the armies of India and Pakistan exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Officials said that the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire in Mankote sector of Mendhar sub-division of the district early Saturday, leaving two BSF personnel wounded besides damaging several houses.

“Pakistan army used both small and medium calibre weapons to target Indian Army locations as well as civil areas along Line of Control,” said an official.

He said the Indian army retaliated to the firing, leading to a fierce exchange which continued till noon.

The official said that the exchange of fire began again around 6 PM and was going on heavily when last reports were received.

The injured BSF personnel were shifted to a medical centre for treatment, said the official, adding that half a dozen houses suffered damages in the shelling.