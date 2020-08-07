India, Pakistan trade fire along LoC in north Kashmir's Uri

Pakistani troops on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Boniyar sector of north Kashmir Uri town by resorting to unprovoked firing, officials said.

As per reports, the Pakistani troops fired small arms and mortar shells towards Indian positions in the sector.

They said the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the “unprovoked aggression”.

“The ceasefire violation has been reported at the forward posts in Boniyar sector of Uri. The Indian Army is retaliating back by using artillery fires from its Urwanbua camp,” said a police official.

However, there was no loss of life or property reported so far.