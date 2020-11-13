India, Pakistan trade fire, shelling along LoC in north Kashmir's Tangdhar

Pakistan Army on Friday resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district, police said.

A police official said that on Friday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Dhard area.

He said the residents are being evacuated to safer places. The shopkeepers in Tangdhar market have also closed their shops and moved to safer places, reports said.

The shelling was going on from both the sides when last reports came in.