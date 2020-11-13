Kashmir, Latest News
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 1:20 PM

India, Pakistan trade fire, shelling along LoC in north Kashmir's Tangdhar

‘Residents being evacuated to safer places; Tangdhar market closed'
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 1:20 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Pakistan Army on Friday resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district, police said.

A police official said that on Friday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Dhard area.

Trending News
Representational Image

Five injured in Gurez shelling, residents take refuge in underground bunkers

GK Photo

LoC flare-up: Three civilians, two army soldiers killed in north Kashmir's Uri

Representational Photo

Ceasefire violations after suspected infiltration bid foiled in Keran sector: Army

Representational Photo

J&K govt transfers control of 108 primary schools in Jammu, Srinagar to municipal bodies

He said the residents are being evacuated to safer places. The shopkeepers in Tangdhar market have also closed their shops and moved to safer places, reports said.

The shelling was going on from both the sides when last reports came in.

Tagged in , ,
Related News