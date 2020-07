India Post (Bhartiya Dak Vibhag) has invited online application for engagement to Dak Sevak Posts in Jammu & Kashmir Circle.

As per a communiqué, a total of 442 vacancies for the posts of Branch Postmasters, Assistant Branch Postmasters and Dak Sevaks have been notified.

The interested candidates can apply online through official website http://appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx. The last date to submit online application is 5th August 2020.