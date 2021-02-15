India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 10:26 AM

India records 11,649 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths

There are 1,39,637 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,16,589 with 11,649 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths were recorded below 100 for the ninth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,55,732 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.    

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,21,220 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.29 per cent, while the COVID-19case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.  

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,39,637 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.28  per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,67,16,634 samples have been tested up to February 14 with 4,86,122 samples being tested on Sunday.

