India records 13K Covid cases, 127 deaths

With 13,052 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India continued its streak of low single-day cases, even as the overall tally mounted to 1,07,46,183, health officials said on Sunday.

For the past 24 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections. Also, the death toll remained below the 300-mark for the past 34 days.

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new cases, the lowest so far this year. Last year, the lowest was recorded on June 3 with 9,633 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said there were 127 fresh deaths taking the overall toll to 1,54,274.

As per the Ministry’s data, 1,04,23,125 people have so far been discharged, and currently, there are 1,68,784 active cases.

The recovery rate has increased to 96.99 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.44 per cent.

About 82 per cent of the daily new cases are reported from six states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat.

The nationwide immunisation drive began across the country on January 16 after the approval of the two Covid vaccines.

More than 37 lakh beneficiaries have received the first dose of Covid vaccine in the first phase so far.