India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
March 3, 2021

India records 14,989 new COVID-19 cases, 98 fatalities

The COVID-19 active caseload has increased to 1,70,126 which comprises 1.53 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections, while the active cases were recorded above 1.7 lakh after a month,  according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday..

The death toll increased to 1,57,346 with 98 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044  which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of  97.06 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,  21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up to March 2 with 7,85,220 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 98 new fatalities include 54 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 10 from Punjab.

A total of 1,57,346 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 52,238 from Maharashtra followed by 12,502  from Tamil Nadu, 12,343 from Karnataka, 10,911 from Delhi, 10,270 from West Bengal, 8,728 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,169 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

