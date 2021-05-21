India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 10:23 AM

India records fresh 4,209 deaths, 2.59L cases in 24 hours

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,60,31,991 with 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths so far.
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 10:23 AM
Relatives in PPE kit perform last rites of COVID-19 victim during the cremation at Jogi gate in Jammu on Friday, May 7, 2021. [File/ ANI]
Relatives in PPE kit perform last rites of COVID-19 victim during the cremation at Jogi gate in Jammu on Friday, May [File/ ANI]

India on Friday once gain breached the grim milestone as daily fatalities due to Covid-19 rose to 4,209, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, even as new cases dropped to its lowest at 2,59,551 in exactly a month.

India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths — the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country so far. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst-hit by the pademic.

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Demolition drive held at Saida Kadal

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad distributing ration kits among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

Ration kits distributed among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

File Photo of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz.

DC Srinagar visits various Panchayats

File Photo of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal

CJ issues directions on filing cases

Fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,60,31,991 with 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,57,295 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,27,12,735 being cured from Covid till date.

Latest News
Athrout (NGO) preparing a 100-bed COVID facility named as 'Oxygen Sarai’ at Hajj House in Srinagar, Thursday, May 06, 2021. [File/ GK]

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 165.2mn

Representational Image [Source: efes from Pixabay]

Microsoft to retire iconic Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022

Representational Image [Source: leo2014 from Pixabay]

Covid caused 1 mn extra deaths in 29 countries in 2020: Study

Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Lockdowns may affect children's fitness: Study

The Health Ministry said that a total of 19,18,79,503 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,82,754 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,44,17,870 samples have been tested up to May 20 for Covid-19. Of these 20,61,683 samples were tested on Thursday.

Tagged in ,
Related News