Health, India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 10:20 AM

India records lowest daily spike in Covid cases in over 3 months

While the recovery rate stands at 90.23 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.50 per cent.
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 10:20 AM
File Photo
File Photo

With a fresh spike of 45,148 coronavirus infections and 480 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Monday stood at 79,09,959. In a respite, the country logged the lowest new cases since July.

Out of the total Covid-19 cases, 6,53,717 are currently active, 71,37,228 have been discharged, while 1,19,014 lost the battle against the pandemic.

Trending News
Representational Image

CRPF man who shot himself with his service rifle, succumbs at Srinagar hospital

File Photo of Omar Abdullah

Please don't presume what SC will say on restoration of Article 370: Omar takes swipe at Prasad

Sr Doctors of Animal Husbandry Department seek promotions

PDP condoles demise of Laigaroo's uncle

While the recovery rate stands at 90.23 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.50 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday.

“India has crossed landmark milestones in its fight against COVID-19. More than 70 Lakh patients have been cured and discharged so far,” the Ministry stated.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,45,020 cases, including 43,264 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Latest News
Representational Photo of Globalisation. Source: Wikipedia / Pascal Kirchmair

Global trade making water, energy insecurity worse: Study

Representational Image

Sleep disorders related to life in lockdown

Representational Photo

China to sanction US arms suppliers to Taiwan: Spokesman

File Photo of Imran Khan

Imran slams Macron for 'creating further polarisation'

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,39,309 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,34,62,778.

Tagged in ,
Related News