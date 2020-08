India on Thursday recorded its worst-ever spike of 62,538 cases in a single day, taking the country’s tally of total cases to 2,027,074.

The death toll has soared to 41,627.

Maharashtra has recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,514 coronavirus cases. Its tally now stands at 4,79,779.

Andhra Pradesh is inching closer to the 200,000 mark as it has added over 10,000 fresh cases for a second day in a row.