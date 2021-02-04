India reports 12,899 new Covid cases, 107 deaths

Continuing its streak of low numbers of single-day coronavirus cases, India reported 12,899 new infections in the last 24 hours, even as its overall tally mounted to 1,07,90,183, health officials said on Thursday.

For nearly a week, the country has recorded less than 15,000 new infections daily. Also, the daily Covid-19 death toll has been below the 300-mark for more than a month now.

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new cases, the lowest this year. Last year, the lowest 9,633 cases was recorded on June 3.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 107 more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 1,54,703.

As per the Ministry’s data, there are 1,55,025 active cases at present after 17,824 patients were discharged in a day. Till now, 1,04,80,455 persons have been discharged so far.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.13 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 per cent.

A total of 19,92,16,019 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to February 3. Of these, 7,42,841 samples were tested on Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As many as 44,49,552 corona vaccine doses have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

As per the Health Ministry, India is in fifth position globally in terms of the vaccine doses administered in the country, despite the fact that many countries had launched their vaccination campaigns before India.