India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 10:47 AM

India reports 13K new Covid cases, 131 deaths

The recovery rate stands at 96.83 per cent, while the fatality rate at 1.44 per cent.
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 10:47 AM
File photo
File photo

With 13,203 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Monday continued its streak of low single-day cases, increasing the overall tally to 1,06,67,736, health officials said.

For the past 18 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections. Also, the death toll remained below 300-mark for the past 28 days.

Trending News

'Address frequent traffic jam issue of Pattan'

Police celebrates R-Day across Kashmir

"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new coronavirus infections, the lowest single-day spike in seven months. The country had recorded over 10,000 cases on June 6 last year.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that with 131 fresh deaths, the overall death toll in India stood at 1,53,470.

As per the Ministry’s data, 1,03,30,084 people have recovered so far and currently, there are 1,84,182 active cases.

Latest News
Representational Image

No entry at Rajpath for children, no celebrations at school as COVID plays dampener

'Address frequent traffic jam issue of Pattan'

Police celebrates R-Day across Kashmir

Govt plans to incentivise early production from auctioned mines

The recovery rate stands at 96.83 per cent, while the fatality rate at 1.44 per cent.

About 80 per cent of the daily new cases are reported from eight states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

The nationwide immunisation drive began across the country on January 16, with approval of two Covid vaccines in the country. As many as 16,13,667 beneficiaries have received the Covid vaccine jabs so far.

Tagged in ,
Related News