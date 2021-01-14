India, Latest News
UPDATED: January 14, 2021, 10:15 AM

India reports 16,946 new Covid-19 cases, continues low streak

Meanwhile, the most-awaited mass vaccination drive is slated to begin from Saturday, with approval of two vaccines.
 With 16,946 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday continued with its streak of low single-day cases, increasing the overall tally to 1,05,12,093, officials said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, India recorded 12,584 new cases, the lowest single-day figure in over seven months.

Before this, the lowest number was recorded on June 18, 2020, when India reported 12,881 new cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 198 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,51,727.

Since the last 20 days, less than 300 new deaths per day have been recorded in the country.

As per the Ministry data, 1,01,46,763 people have recovered till now and currently there are 2,13,603 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 96.51 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.44 as per cent.

The total number of samples tested up to January 13 were 18,42,32,305, including 7,43,191 tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

About 70 per cent of the daily new cases are reported from seven states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited mass vaccination drive is slated to begin from Saturday, with approval of two vaccines.

The Central government has planned to vaccinate nearly three crore people in the first phase of the drive.

The Union Health Ministry has said that 1.1 crore ‘Covishield’ and 55 lakh ‘Covaxin’ doses have been procured at the cost of Rs 200 and Rs 206 per dose, respectively.

