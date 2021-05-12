Health, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 10:19 AM

India reports record 4205 Covid deaths, 3,48,421 fresh cases

On May 8, India has recorded 4,187 deaths in 24 hours, while on May 7, India recorded its highest ever fresh cases 4,14,188.
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 10:19 AM
Health workers in PPE kit carry the body of Covid patient at Ruia hospital where 11 Covid patients died after oxygen disruption, in Tirupati on Tuesday, 11 May 2021. (ANI Photo)
Health workers in PPE kit carry the body of Covid patient at Ruia hospital where 11 Covid patients died after oxygen disruption, in Tirupati on Tuesday, 11 May 2021. (ANI Photo)

India on Wednesday recorded 4,205 deaths due to Covid, highest till date with 3,48,421 fresh cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On May 8, India has recorded 4,187 deaths in 24 hours, while on May 7, India recorded its highest ever fresh cases 4,14,188.

Trending News
Image used for representational Purpose only

JKCSF urges Govt to strategize Eid plans

Representational Image

AJKPA condoles demise

Representational Photo: @jkpdp/Twitter

Release political prisoners: PDP Youth Secy

Representational Image

NC seek amplification of COVID care efforts in Tangmarg

In the past 20 days India’s daily Covid tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for a fortnight.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,33,40,938 with 37,04,099 active cases and 2,54,197 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,55,338 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 1,93,82,642 being cured from Covid till date.

Latest News
Image used for representational Purpose only

JKCSF urges Govt to strategize Eid plans

Representational Image

AJKPA condoles demise

Representational Photo: @jkpdp/Twitter

Release political prisoners: PDP Youth Secy

Representational Image

NC seek amplification of COVID care efforts in Tangmarg

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,52,35,991 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 24,46,674 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,75,83,991 samples have been tested up to May 11 for Covid-19. Of these 19,83,804 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Tagged in ,
Related News