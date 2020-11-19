India strengthens its resolve of #Toilets4All on World Toilet Day: PM Modi

In the last few years India has seen an “unparalleled achievement” of providing hygienic toilets to crores of people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today on the occasion of World Toilet Day.

He said that under the governance of his government people and especially women have received tremendous health benefits by the ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme and from building toilets under the scheme, reported NDTV on Thursday.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of #Toilet4All.The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti

World Toilet Day (WTD) is an official United Nations international observance day on 19 November to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

Worldwide, 4.2 billion people live without “safely managed sanitation” and around 673 million people practice open defecation.