India, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 3:20 PM

India strengthens its resolve of #Toilets4All on World Toilet Day: PM Modi

Worldwide, 4.2 billion people live without "safely managed sanitation" and around 673 million people practice open defecation.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 3:20 PM
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

In the last few years India has seen an “unparalleled achievement” of providing hygienic toilets to crores of people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today on the occasion of World Toilet Day.

He said that under the governance of his government people and especially women have received tremendous health benefits by the ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme and from building toilets under the scheme, reported NDTV on Thursday.

Trending News
GK Photo

Committed to help border residents in difficult times, says DGP BSF

Representational Photo

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

J&K may get fresh spell of rain & snow

Representational Pic

28 kanal forest land retrieved in Ganderbal

The Prime Minister tweeted, “On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of #Toilet4All.The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti

World Toilet Day (WTD) is an official United Nations international observance day on 19 November to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

Worldwide, 4.2 billion people live without “safely managed sanitation” and around 673 million people practice open defecation.

Tagged in ,
Related News