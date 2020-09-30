India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 3:18 PM

India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 3:18 PM

India on Wednesday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km, officials said.

The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

Trending News

Protests in Pulwama area over dilapidated road condition

Greater Kashmir

J&K SLSA celebrates Int'l Day of Older Persons

2 houses, 3 cowsheds gutted in Handwara blaze

LG remembers Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary

The test firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, the officials said.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

Tagged in
Related News