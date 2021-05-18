India, Latest News
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 11:09 AM

India witnesses worst Covid toll as 4,329 die in a day

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,52,28,996 with 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths so far.
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victim at Giddenahalli, in Bengaluru on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victim at Giddenahalli, in Bengaluru on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]

With 4,329 deaths in last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded highest fatalities from Covid infection, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

However, 2,63,533 new cases were reported in the same duration —the lowest in 26 days. On Monday, the number of Covid cases has come down below the three-lakh- mark for the first time since April 21.

On May 12, India recorded 4,205 Covid deaths, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.

While Maharashtra continues at the top with the highest deaths so far, the western state has been surpassed by Karnataka for largest number of cases being reported last week.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,52,28,996 with 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 4,22,436 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,15,96,512 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,44,53,149 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 15,10,418 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,82,92,881 samples have been tested up to May 17 for Covid-19. Of these 18,69,223 samples were tested on Monday.

