Ladakh, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Leh,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 5:13 PM

Indian Army establishes living facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh

In addition, road access to the region also gets affected for a brief period of time, it said.
Press Trust of India
Leh,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 5:13 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months, it said on Wednesday.

The Army said that apart from smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitats with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Twelve civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack

File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Saifuddin Soz hits out at Amit Shah over 'Gupkar Gang' remark, says it shows India in poor light

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

DDC, Panchayat Polls: MHA orders deployment of 49 more CRPF battalions in J&K

Representational Image

Painter from Handwara dies of electrocution in north Kashmir's Hajin

“Troops in the frontline are accommodated in heated tents as per tactical considerations of their deployment. In addition, adequate civil infrastructure has also been identified to cater for any emergent requirements,” it said.

The region sees temperature dipping to minus 30-40 degrees Celsius and experiences up to 40 feet of snowfall after the month of November. In addition, road access to the region also gets affected for a brief period of time, it said.

“In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector,” the Army said.

Latest News
Representational pic

Twitter apologises in writing for showing Ladakh in China

File Photo

Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing, shelling in J&K's Poonch district

Representational Photo

Twelve civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Representational Photo

Punjab govt relaxes rules for jobs to kin of soldiers killed in Ladakh

India and China are locked in a military standoff since early May in eastern Ladakh.

Tagged in ,
Related News