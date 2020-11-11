Indian engineering student found dead in Sharjah

A 21-year-old Indian engineering student was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his family apartment in Sharjah’s Al Rolla, police said.

The deceased identified as Jyot from Dubai was found dead on the night of November 2.

The student is believed to have committed suicide, a police official told Gulf News.

He said police and forensic teams rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident. Investigations were on but no foul play was suspected so far, he added.

The case is now with Public Prosecution.

Niral, the brother of the deceased told Gulf News that the family was still grappling with Jyot’s unexpected and untimely death.

The second of the two siblings, Joyt was a fourth-year computer engineering student studying in Dubai. He was alone at home when the incident happened.

“My parents had gone to Al Ain,” said Niral, who broke open the door to find his brother lifeless.

“We do not know what was going on in his mind… It was very unexpected. He had not left behind any note and we have not come across anything later. We are trying our best to figure out what was going on in his mind and what was troubling him,” he said.

A friend said: “We checked with the college. They said he was doing wonderful in his studies and everything was going fine. He was a favourite among the faculty and they said he was good in his studies.”

A friend from school said, “I do not know much about the incident. He was my close friend from school in Sharjah. I am really disturbed.”