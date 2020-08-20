Indian-origin Kamala Harris secures Democratic Party's nomination for US vice-president

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris was nominated the Democratic Party’s candidate for the US vice-president, becoming the first-ever American of Indian and African descent to be selected by a major party for the top post.

Harris, 55, is the first Indian-American to be selected for the second-highest elected office of the United States after that of the president.

She is also the first-ever Black and first-ever African American to be nominated as a vice-presidential candidate by a major political party.

If elected in the November 3 presidential elections, Harris, whose mother is from India and father from Jamaica, would be the first-ever women vice president of the United States.

I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America, she said.

She was nominated as the vice presidential candidate on Wednesday at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Former vice president Joe Biden scripted history by nominating Harris as his running mate.

Harris has had a stellar career beginning as a public prosecutor in California.

The daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, she has known many firsts. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco the first woman and first African-American elected to the position.

She was also the first female African-American to become California’s attorney general. In 2017, she became the second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer.